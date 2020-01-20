Monday January 20, 2020 – Embattled former CS, Mwangi Kiunjuri, is facing imminent arrest for looting over Sh1.8 billion from the Ministry of Agriculture.





Kiunjuri is facing possible arrest and prosecution alongside PS Hamadi Boga and NCPB MD, Albin Sang, who are currently being investigated over claims that the Ministry spent Sh1.8 billion irregularly.





The money was withdrawn from accounts of the Strategic Food Reserve Trust Fund at Central Bank and paid to a private company as a pending bill.





It emerged that officials in the Agriculture Ministry authorised the payment without prior approval from the oversight board and contrary to the Public Finance Management Regulations of 2015.





At the centre of the storm is a Mombasa-based company, Commodity House Limited.

The firm is operated by Mombasa tycoon, Mohammed Jaffer.





Mohammed is close to William Ruto and is one of his key financiers ahead of the 2022 presidential race.





When Jaffer received the said amount on July 1st 2019, he transferred Sh1.6 billion on July 2nd 2019, to Hydery Limited and converted the balance of Sh200 million into US dollars.





According to sources, President Uhuru Kenyatta was briefed about this matter by the State’s security machinery and immediately blacklisted Kiunjuri as he read betrayal.





That is why he kept on attacking the CS in public before his recent sacking.





Before Uhuru reshuffled the Cabinet recently, he held talks with the Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji, and Directorate of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, in Mombasa.





It was agreed that the scam be investigated and the culprits involved be arrested because the case is straight forward.





The money is feared to have been siphoned out of the country by those involved.





Part of the money is said to have been used by Kiunjuri to buy a helicopter from the Deputy President.



