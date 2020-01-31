Friday, January 31, 2020 - Drama and confusion have rocked President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s function in Nyandarua County after MCAs allied to Deputy President William Ruto were ejected from the presidential dais in Ol Kalou sub-county headquarters.





The more than 10 MCAs were to sit at the dais set aside for them when security officers confronted them and ejected them out.





According to the MCAs, they were accused of siding with Deputy President William Ruto.





“We had entered the venue waiting for the President to arrive when we were confronted by four men.”





“They ordered us to leave saying that we belonged to Tanga Tanga.”





“We are waiting for further directives here outside," said Chief Whip Kamau Gathungu.





Ol Kalou MP, Ken Mukira, who was also ejected out of the function wondered why he was being chased away and yet he was the host.





"This is very unfair to me to be chased away and yet I am the host.”





“We are waiting for the Governor to give us directions" Mukira said.





Uhuru was in Nyandarua County to launch the Naivasha-Njabini Road.



