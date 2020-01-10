Friday January 9, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto held a closed-door meeting with several Jubilee politicians as he initiated internal campaigns ahead of the party's March 2020 elections.





According to reports, Ruto was flown alone to the Coast, where he met local Jubilee leaders in Taveta to strategise.





The meeting came after former Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe dared him to depose President Uhuru Kenyatta from the Jubilee Party leadership in the upcoming party elections, saying it is the only way he'd be able to stop the head of state from assuming the role of prime minister proposed in the BBI report.





"I challenge them to declare if they will be challenging the president for the party leader's position since nothing stops him from continuing as party leader," Murathe quipped.





Led by Taveta MP Naomi Shabaan , several legislators elected on a Jubilee ticket as well as 2017 nomination losers met the DP, who issued directives on how they would approach the elections.





Ruto reportedly informed the politicians that they should elect leaders who staunchly support his 2022 presidential bid, support Jubilee's manifesto and development agenda and the Building Bridges Initiative.





"I have come here to meet you so that we can strategise together on how to conduct peaceful party elections come March this year.”





“We want the party to unveil its office bearers to propel the party to greater heights of development in future.”





"As party leaders, we have decided to support the BBI report to the letter. All party officials should also follow suit," Ruto stated.





The DP also reiterated that President Uhuru Kenyatta would back his presidential bid and that the head of state was opposed to changing the constitution to remain in power after 2022.



