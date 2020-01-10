Friday January 10, 2020 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senator has fired a salvo at the Government for doublespeak in the Miguna Miguna travel saga.





In an interview with a local daily on Friday, Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, said President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, should use the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to bring Miguna Miguna home.





The Senator said it is hypocrisy for the Government to harass some Governors for allegedly disobeying court orders yet the Government keeps trampling on orders issued by the same courts.

“It is so sad to see people like Governor Mike Sonko and his Kiambu counterpart Ferdinand Waititu being harassed for disobeying court orders when the Government itself cannot obey court orders," Ole Kina said.





The Senator concluded by urging Uhuru and his former political foe, Raila Odinga, to use the Miguna Miguna issue to unite the country and not to show Kenyans how to ignore court orders.





On Friday, the High Court ordered the Government to allow Miguna Miguna return in the country.





Miguna, who has been exile in Canada for almost two years, is still detained in Germany after Uhuru’s Government issued a red alert against him.



