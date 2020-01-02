Friday January 3, 2020 - Kandara MP Alice Wahome has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta solely for the unenviable state of the Kenyan economy.





Speaking yesterday, Wahome placed the blame squarely on Uhuru indicating that the head of state had failed in steering the country's economy in the desirable direction.





"I want to tell Kenyans that the biggest existential threat to Kenya's declining economy, democracy, freedom of speech and political association is Uhuru Kenyatta because he is on the driver's seat.





"Raila Odinga is his new machinery for hire and the BBI report is the special purpose vehicle," she disclosed.





At the same time, Wahome advised Uhuru to categorically renounce assertions that he was interested in remaining in power beyond 2022.





"The assumption that the President should continue ruling after his term because he is young is an abuse to the intelligence of the people of Kenya.”





"The president should respond to some of those making the claims because they are coming from people who are closely related to him," she added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



