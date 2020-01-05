Sunday January 5, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has given an Executive Order for the return of exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna.





This was revealed by Kandara MP Alice Wahome.





Wahome claimed the Head of State gave the 'order' to allow unrestricted re-entry of Miguna on Monday during the burial of second liberation hero Charles Rubia in Kandara, Murang'a County.





In a tweet on Sunday, Wahome noted that following Uhuru's directive, the Director of Immigration should facilitate the return of Miguna by providing the necessary documents and delivering them at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Tuesday, when the lawyer is expected to arrive.





"As far as I'm concerned the Statement by H.E Uhuru Kenyatta during the burial of Hon Dr Charles Rubia on 30/12/19 regarding the return of Dr Miguna Miguna is an Executive Order.”





“The Director of Immigration should organize his documents and deliver them at the airport. Karibu Kenya," Wahome said.





During Rubia's burial, Uhuru hinted that Miguna will not be blocked from returning to the country so he can continue enjoying his freedom of speech and expression.





"I hear there are those seeking to board aeroplanes to come back to Kenya to continue talking. Let them come and shout but let's use the freedom of expression in a manner that will help Kenyans," he said in an apparent reference to Miguna.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



