Tuesday January 14, 2019-

President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally moved to reorganise his power axis as he endears to cements his legacy before he goes home in 2022.





Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri has been fired and replaced by Peter Munya who was earlier Trade CS.





Ambassador Rachael Omamo was appointed as Foreign Affairs CS and her defence docket was taken by Monica Juma.





Ukur Yattani was confirmed as the substantive National Treasury Cabinet Secretary.





In the new appointments, Uhuru sacked Amina Mohamed as CS Sports and replaced her with Joe Okudo.









During the state of Nation address, Uhuru also lashed at the Judiciary for doing nothing in jailing corruption suspects and blasted them for failing to convict drug traffickers like the Akasha family.





“The executive, we have no power to convict and so we have done our part. The judiciary should rise to the occasion. It is a shame we could not prosecute and convict the Akashas and the US has done it in one year,” Uhuru said.





More updates to follow…..



