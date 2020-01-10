Friday January 10, 2020-

The Jubilee Government has banned Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) from holding special discussions on Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





In a memo on Friday, the government told the oldest media house to halt discussions on BBI since it has not been adopted by Kenyans.





KBC MD Mr Naim Bilal, confirmed the ban and said the government advised the loss making broadcaster to structure the debate through the editorial as it is currently confusing to listeners.





Mr Bilal also said Kenyans deserve to have a clear understanding of the BBI arguments in a way which they can clearly understand, absorb and make a decision on.





“This can best be done through our editorial leads," Bilal said.





This is a big win to Deputy President William Ruto and his orphans since they are opposed to BBI.





BBI is spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.



