Friday January 24, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has sensationally claimed that there is a plot to resuscitate a case against him at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague before 2022.





Speaking during an interview on NTV yesterday at his Karen home, Ruto said that he is aware of a cabal that wants him taken back the Hague-based court because of the 2007/2008 Post Election Violence (PEV).





He claimed that some unknown persons have been sent to the country to collect evidence to ensure he is back to the court.





"There are characters who have already sent people to Kenya to resuscitate the ICC cases against me - DP Ruto," he said.





This comes even as Ruto faces troubles in the country following the resurrection of his land fraud case by the DCI which may see him arrested and prosecuted.





The move to reopen the case has been credited to the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





The DP also said that he is aware of some leaders who want to take advantage of the current political situation to gain mileage.





He argued that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was a good idea until the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders hijacked it.





He insisted that he is only ready to back a report that is about the people and not a few individuals.





"There are games and there are people who want to manipulate politics in the hope that they can serve their interests, and not the people’s interests," he added.





