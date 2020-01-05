Monday January 6, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has been asked to go for an executive position no matter the changes in the law ahead of the 2022 General Elections.





A section of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga's allies are now pushing for the introduction of the powerful PM post.





Previously, Dr Ruto had resisted such changes, arguing that Kenya should still embrace the presidential system.





But speaking on Sunday, Tinderet MP Julius Melly said Dr Ruto will be forced to go for executive Prime Minister should Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report suggest so.





"We know the changes they are planning.”





“They want to make the presidency weak in the Building Bridges Initiative report," he said.





“However, Ruto will go to the position which is powerful, be it the Prime Minister post. He shall go for that post, he added.





His remarks come a day after Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi echoed similar sentiments, arguing that Dr Ruto is not afraid of the parliamentary system of government.





In the BBI report that was submitted to President Uhuru Kenyatta in November, the team proposed a weak PM post.



