Thursday January 9, 2020 - A firestorm is brewing ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta's upcoming mega rally in Western Kenya after some 12 MPs started plotting their counter meeting.





Uhuru is planning to hold a rally at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega County, scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 18th, in an effort to gain support for the Building Bridges Initiative.





According to reports, a section of Western MPs who hold dissenting views have, however, denounced the meeting and are plotting their separate rally that will happen in Mumias, Kakamega County.





In a press conference at Nairobi’s Serena Hotel yesterday, the MPs disclosed that their meeting will focus on the ailing Mumias Sugar Company.

“Clearly, the organisers and sponsors of the proposed meeting hold both the leaders and the people of Western in extreme contempt.”





"The announcement made on December 26, 2019, was vague about drumming up support for the BBI report,” argued the Western Leaders Parliamentary Caucus Chair, Sakwa Bunyasi.





The team further claimed that the scheduled meeting had disrupted the unity efforts that were being pursued by the region and replaced it with the BBI.





“It also seems to be moving away from a collective leaders’ meeting to an ODM meeting."



"We urge the leaders to postpone the meeting and allow for proper consultations."





"On that day, we will be in Mumias to discuss the sugar firm’s issues, it is of greater significance to our economy and people."



"The BBI is work in progress," he added.





“This meeting was sponsored by Ruto."



"The BBI meeting is a national issue and should not be reduced to a Luhya regional matter.”





“If people are mobilised to attend, I will heed."



"I am not for the idea to postpone the meeting because it’s convened by the BBI task force,” argued Savula.



