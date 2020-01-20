Monday, January 20, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, have reportedly ordered Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, to surrender his gun.





This is after he declared his unwavering support for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





Addressing a press in Nakuru on Monday, Ngunjiri said that he was ordered to surrender his firearm after recording a statement with Nakuru’s DCI office.





“It is true I was summoned and I have just finished recording a statement.”





“It is about my address to press concerning how Government officials are treating DP Ruto.”

“I have also been told to surrender my firearms which I will,” Ngunjiri said





Ngunjiri was allegedly summoned after he claimed that Uhuru held a top-secret meeting with leaders and elders from the Kikuyu community at the Gicheha Farm, Nakuru, on Tuesday last week.





Ngunjiri then went on to claim that the President dished out a total of Sh4 million, with each elder pocketing Sh 10,000.





"Uhuru held a meeting with 400 Kikuyu leaders.”





“I hear he told them that he is working to create a position for them in Government through the BBI, and each of the leaders left there with Ksh10,000" he stated.



