Saturday, February 1, 2020

-President Uhuru Kenyatta has for once admitted that he was behind the impeachment of Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, who was impeached by the Senate on Wednesday over graft.





Speaking in Rurii, Nyandarua County on Friday, the president vowed that more politicians involved in graft-related crimes would follow Waititu.





The Head of State emphasized that he was ready to lose friends who jeopardized the development agenda in the Country.





“Just wait and see. These people will be in Kamiti. They were not elected to steal from the people. Francis Kimemia (Referring to the Nyandarua Governor) be alert. These MCAs might land you in the same trouble as seen in some other place,” Uhuru said.





"You have seen what they did in Kiambu. This is not the same Kenya that they knew. If your hand is long, it will be cut short, not by me but by those who own the resources (Kenyans)," Uhuru added.





The president reiterated that he would not protect any individuals caught up in corruption cases.





"Even if you are my best friend, I won't be your friend if you dip a hand in the public coffers. To some, when I look at the other side, they dip their hands to steal, when I turn back I find they have eaten everything from the basket. Not any more. We must protect public resources," he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST





