Monday, January 27, 2020 - Uasin Gishu Women Representative, Gladys Shollei, has accused Nyamira Senator, Okongo Omogeni, of being gay for making disparaging remarks against Deputy President William Ruto.





Omogeni and Shollei were appearing on NTV on Monday where they exchanged fierce words after the former observed that the DP has recently been spotting a goatee, a fact that was disputed by the latter.





“Last time I said I've seen Ruto spotting a goatee, Gladys Boss denied, yet it is now clear.”

“The problem with Tanga Tanga is that they deny even the obvious, even now when they can see the BBI is the most popular thing now, they are still claiming its unnecessary,” Omogeni said.





A seemingly irritated Shollei denied having seen the DP’s goatee saying she only listens to the DP without looking at his face.





“I didn’t see the goatee, I listen to what the DP says, not looking at his face.”





“If Okong’o stares at the DP like a woman, that’s his problem,” Shollei stated.



