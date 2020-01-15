Wednesday, January 15, 2020- This well-dressed lady was caught on camera stealing meat and stuffing it into her handbag while attending a party .





The uncouth and ill-mannered lady could be seen shamelessly picking pieces of meat from the plate on the table and inserting them into her handbag as her friend watched on.





However, someone from an adjacent table noticed and recorded her and now she is trending for all the wrong reasons.





The look on the guy wearing a black t-shirt tells it all.