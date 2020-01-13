Monday, January 13, 2020- This video showing the moment a fight broke out at popular fast food restaurant is going viral on social media.





Hell broke loose after a customer who was not satisfied with their service started fighting the staff and it soon degenerated into a melee.





However, one patron who was enjoying his meal has won the internet after he acted like nothing was going on.





The guy didn’t seem bothered and netizens are hailing him for showing people how to mind your own business.









Watch the video below.







