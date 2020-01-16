Thursday, January 16, 2020 - A traffic police officer is recuperating in Murang’a County Referral Hospital after he was ambushed and attacked by daring thugs while on duty.





Constable Morris Mwiti was manning the Murang’a-Sagana Road at Kabuta area on Wednesday evening when unknown assailants emerged from a nearby thicket and hit him on the head with a blunt object and took off with his pistol.





Murang’a Sub county Police Commander, Alexander Muasya, confirmed the incident and revealed that the officer lost consciousness after he was seriously injured on his head.





The police boss also revealed that the thugs made away with Mwiti’s pistol which was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.





The daring thugs are said to have escaped using a motorcycle that was hidden in a nearby thicket.





The police boss has appealed to members of the public to give out tips that could lead to the arrest of the assailants.





“It’s true my officers were attacked along Murang’a – Sagana Road and police are on the move to narrow down to the three criminals and I urge the public to give out any helpful tips that can help us arrest them.”



