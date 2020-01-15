Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - If you drive a Toyota you need to pay attention to this important warning from your car manufacturer.





The giant car manufacturer is recalling over 700,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the US over faulty fuel pumps.





According to a statement from the Japanese automaker, the pumps can stop operating, leading to engine failure.





“If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash,” the company said.

The company further explained that if the fuel pump fails, warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel and the engine may run rough.





The 2018-19 Model Year Lexus is the most affected with the LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 and certain 2019 Model Year Lexus NX 300, RX 350L, and GS 300 all on the recall list.





Others include some 2018-2019 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra are also affected.





The 2019 Model Year Toyota Avalon and Corolla are also affected.



