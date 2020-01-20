Monday, January 20, 2020 - Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world over and their likely outcome.





Go Here>>> Today, we have picked 8 games with over 90% success rate and they have awesome odds.





Check out the tips below and play responsibly.





EGPT1 (15:30) Aswan v Wadi Degla -GG





GR2 (17:30) PAS Giannina v Levadiakos -1





Go Here>>> ALG1 (19:00) ASO Chief V USM Alger -2





MORO1 (21:00) Olympic club v Wydada Casablanca –2





Go Here>>> IT1 (21:45) Atalanta v SPAL –Over 2.5





FRC (21:55) St. Pryve v AS Monaco –Over 2.5





ENC (22:00) West Brom v Stoke -1





IT2 (22:00) Cosenza v Crotone-X2