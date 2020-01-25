Saturday, January 25, 2020 -

Several football matches are lined up today world over which is a great opportunity to make easy money while enjoying the action on the pitch.





We have carefully selected 15 games where you can easily make over Sh10, 000 from just Sh200 stake.





See the tips below and play responsibly.





DE1 (16:30) B. Monchengladbach v Mainz -1 Go Here>>>





DE1 (17:30) Freiburg v Paderborn –GG





FA CUP (18:00) Newcastle v Oxford -1





ES1 (18:00) Valencia v Barcelona –Over 2.5





SCP (18:00) Celtic v Ross County -1





FR1 (19:30) Marseille v Angers -1





BE1 (20:00) Charleroi v KV Mechelen -1





IT1 (20:00) Fiorentina v Genoa -1 Go Here>>>





FA CUP (20:30) Hull City v Chelsea –GG





DE1 (20:30) Bayern v Schalke –Over 2.5





NL1 (21:45) Heracles v Feyenoord –GG





FR1 (22:00) Montpellier v Dijon -1 Go Here>>>





FR1 (22:00) Monaco v Strasbourg -1





PTC (22:45) Braga v Porto –GG





ES1 (23:00) Sevilla v Granada- GG