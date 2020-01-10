0 , ,
Friday, January 9, 2020- Every day, we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world over and their likely outcome.
Our tips have over 90% success rate and from today’s games you can easily make over Sh10, 000 from just Sh250 stake.
Check out the tips below and play responsibly.

ICF (18:00) Bayer Leverkusen v St. Gallen –GG

CAF (19:00) JS Kabylie v Raja Casablanca- X2

FR2 (21:00) Niort v Le Havre -1 

NL2 (21:00) Graafschap v Jong Utrecht –Over 2.5

NL2 (21:00) Helmond v NAC Breda –Over 2.5

PT1 (21:00) Benfica v Aves –Over 2.5

FR1 (21:45) Rennes v Marseille -1x

CAF (22:00) Zamalek v Zesco -1 

EPL (22:00) Sheffield United v West Ham –GG

PT1 (23:15) Moreirense v FC Porto -2

Good Luck


