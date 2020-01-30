Thursday, January 30, 2020 -This poor boychild has excited twitter after he revealed what a lady that he had taken out for a date did to him immediately she finished eating.





The lady was just interested in filling her stomach and immediately she finished devouring the sumptuous meal, she excused herself, claiming that she had another meeting to attend.





Some of the things that men go through in the hands of cunning slay queens.



See his tweet and reactions from Netizens.

Mimi nishaipeleka someone's daughter out and as soon as alimaliza kukula akasema she has another meeting to attend. — I'm Cut different. (@gufydox) January 30, 2020





At least you energized her for the next — ❤💲Miss Violette💲❤ (@NdukuWambua) January 30, 2020







