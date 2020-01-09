Thursday, January 9, 2020 – This video of a Ugandan Pastor pulling crazy stunts in church while preaching to his gullible congregants is going viral on social media.





The video, which could make for a nice comedy skit, shows the pastor showing off his deft football 'skills' as the congregation cheered him on.





You may have seen this self-anointed men of God doing outrageous things in church to hoodwink their brainwashed followers but this guy has stretched the joke too far.





He makes out very own Pastor Ng’ang’a look like a saint.





Watch the video below.