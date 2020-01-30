Thursday January 30, 2020 - Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has claimed Deputy President William Ruto wanted Ferdinand Waititu to survive impeachment, and retain his position as Kiambu Governor.





Wambugu made the claim on his Facebook page but did not issue any evidence, to back it up.





"It’s clear that William Ruto wanted Waititu to stay on as governor of Kiambu - despite the evidence.”





“What’s unclear is why," he posted.





On Wednesday, the Senate upheld Waititu's impeachment by the Kiambu County Assembly over allegations of gross misconduct.





The senators voted on the 3 counts that Waititu was to be impeached on, with 27 of the senators voting for the first count, and 28 voting for the second and third counts.





In his defence, Waititu said the charges were part of a political witch hunt.





He passionately urged the senators charged with the task of deciding his fate not to rubber stamp a political scheme.





"Listen to the facts and evidence but not propaganda.”





“Kiambu is known for serious propagandists.”





“That is the nature of Kiambu," Waititu said.





So far, neither the DP, nor his office has issued a statement on Waititu's impeachment.





