Sunday January 26, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto was conspicuously absent during the Mombasa Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) consultative forum that was held at Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa yesterday.





His absence left many people wondering about his whereabouts, especially after his allies, led by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, graced the event.





In an interview with NTV's Ken Mijungu on Thursday, Ruto was asked if he would attend the BBI rally in Mombasa, but did not confirm his attendance.





He said that he would speak to President Uhuru Kenyatta first before deciding whether he would avail himself for the meeting.





The DP decided to tour Trans Nzoia County instead of attending Raila Odinga’s BBI rally in Mombasa in which his allies were present.





Ruto was presiding over an interdenominational church fundraiser at Kapsigilai in Cherangany Constituency, Trans Nzoia County.





The DP engaged members of the public in a conversation of national interest, touching on technical and vocational educational training institutions (TVETs), and the BBI report.





He asked Kenyans to carefully engage the BBI report, with the aim of contributing towards national development, rather than employing it to propel divisive politics.





"People should not use BBI to insult each other. You should not use the report to propagate divisive politics. We should use the report to unite Kenyans, nothing else," Ruto stated.





"I am asked why I move from place to place in this country.”





“I am the deputy president, I am on a salary, and therefore, it is my job to tend to issues of Kenyans," he added.



