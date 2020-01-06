Monday January 6, 2020 - Gender CAS Rachel Shebesh has warned Deputy President William Ruto to be careful with his allies because they might cost him the presidency.





She stated that antics by some of Ruto's allies would hurt his chances in becoming President in 2022.





The former Nairobi Woman Representative referenced Kandara MP Alice Wahome 's recent remark terming president Uhuru Kenyatta as the biggest threat to the country.









Acknowledging that the legislator had the right to express her views due to Kenya's democratic space, Shebesh stated that Wahome could have done so without insulting the President and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





"2022 is very far and for those abusing the president and the former prime minister, they are easily harming Ruto's chances of becoming President.





"When that time comes, the tangatanga team will have burnt bridges and you know in politics things change very easily.”





“You might find that Raila could be Ruto's strongest base at that time," he stated.





She added that the team allied to the Deputy President should focus on selling the DP's agenda other than throwing jabs at their opponents.



