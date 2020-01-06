Tuesday January 7, 2020 - KTN senior reporter, Sophia Wanuna, has said she will not be part of the crew that will cover the return of controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna today.





This is after she was roughed up by the police while covering deportation of Mr. Miguna Miguna at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in 2018.





Speaking yesterday, Wanuna said although she would have loved to cover Miguna’s return, she will be unavailable.





She said she is still on leave thus not available for the much-anticipated return of the self-proclaimed NRM General.





"Hahaha ... you mean JKIA, no I will not ... still on leave ... but we have a very able team that will cover ‘the homecoming’," she tweeted.





This comes even as Director of Immigration Alexander Muteshi has already confirmed they will facilitate Dr Miguna’s return, having been informed about it.





“This is to confirm that in compliance with the court orders issued on December 14, 2018, the directorate will facilitate Dr Miguna's entry into Kenya.”





