Sunday January 26, 2020- Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has revealed how he was assaulted by an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MCA when he attended a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting in Mombasa on Saturday.





In a Facebook after the meeting ended prematurely, Kuria claimed Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok tormented him by grabbing his BBI-branded hat and taking away his seat during the function held at Mama Ngina Waterfront Park.





Reporting the incident to ODM party leader Raila Odinga, the Jubilee Party legislator claimed the Ward Representative harassed him for refusing to stand when Raila arrived at the venue.





Kuria wondered whether Imwatok's behavior would be the norm among Odinga supporters if the former prime minister was to be elected as the head of state in 2022.





"Dear Raila Amolo Odinga. This is the MCA Peter Imwatok of Makongeni, Nairobi who accosted me, took away my BBI hat and even my seat at the Mombasa BBI meeting. He is also the ODM Minority Whip in Nairobi County. My fault? Refusing to stand up when Baba entered the venue. Question: Baba is this how Kenya would be if you were to become President?"Kuria asked.





