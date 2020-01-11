Saturday January 11, 2020 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga yesterday unveiled a new deal that will significantly alter Kenya’s political landscape.





The pact which was declared yesterday will see the country proceed to a referendum in the course of the year.





Raila and Matiang’i maintain that the future of the nation lies in the BBI report that will leave behind a united and prosperous Kenya.





The declaration was made by Raila and Matiang’i in the presence of a team of 14 governors, more than 50 MPs and senators.





“We must support President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.”





“ We must see where the power is. We have started a new journey today and we must not look back.”





“This is the truth and I sincerely thank Raila for organising such an important meeting today.”





“The handshake between the President and Raila has changed Kenya.”





“There are no more tear gas whenever political leaders meet.”





“I am one of the beneficiaries of the handshake because I can now speak freely with Opposition leaders and seek wise counsel from them,” Said Matiang’i.





“This is historic. This is the first time we are meeting as Nyanza to speak with one voice as a people. Nyanza is now truly one.”





“I want to thank Raila because he has united us as a family.”





“Whatever happens, never again should we see each other differently,” he said.





On the other hand, Ruto has faulted the move to popularize the BBI report, maintaining that it is a plot to waste tax payers’ money that would be used for development.





