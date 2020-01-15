Wednesday January 15, 2020 - Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has reacted to claims that former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, was repositioning himself to be Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in 2022.





Mwangi was sacked from the Cabinet on Tuesday and pundits said that it is because of his association with Dr William Ruto.





But Kabogo argued on Wednesday that DP Ruto is not dumb to pick Kiunjiri who has publicly demonstrated that he lacks intelligence.





“Dr. WSR is not that Dumb.”





“When a guy has demonstrated having great lack of intelligence.”





“How! My take. (See the tweets trending yesterday.)," Kabogo said.





The former flamboyant Governor was reacting to a post by a local newspaper where they had asked whether the President Uhuru Kenyatta had just sacked Mwangi Kiunjuri because of his association with the DP.



