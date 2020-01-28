Tuesday January 28, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared that his mission to unite the country through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unstoppable.





Speaking on Tuesday when he opened Simba Cement Grinding Plant in Salgaa, Uhuru said his journey to unite Kenyans will continue despite noises from some quarters.





“Let's not be afraid of coming together.”





“It is what is necessary for stability and to move this country forward.”





“I will not be shaken.”





“That is where I am and I will continue on that path until Kenyans have peace, not living in fear every five years.”





"We want Kenyans to vote, go home, eat ugali and chapati, wait for the results and be at work the next day without any bloodshed," Uhuru said.





The Head of State declared that nothing would stop him from achieving his goal of uniting the country.





"On this journey, no one can stop me.”





“I've said this before.”





“On this journey, we will get to our destination," he noted.





Uhuru made these remarks just a day after he met family members who asked him to go slow on BBI matters because the Mt Kenya electorate is not happy with his leadership style.





Among family members who urged him to go slow on BBI include his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, who is the matriarch of the Kenyatta family.



