Tuesday January 14, 2020 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has shared its views about today’s Cabinet reshuffle by President Uhuru Kenyatta where Mwangi Kiunjuri was sacked as Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.





During his address, the President vowed to unite the nation through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and his handshake with ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.





“Following BBI and handshake, I find it unfortunate that in the process of unifying Kenyans some people feel that they have been left out,” Uhuru stated.





Following the sacking of Kiunjuri, ODM through Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, hailed the reorganisation of Government by the Head of State terming it as a new dawn for Kenya.

Junet said the reorganisation was a good move.





He added that leaders who do not share President Kenyatta’s vision of uniting the country through his handshake with ODM leader, Raila Odinga, should not be in Government.





“Great Day for our Country.”





“Those who don’t share in Pres. Uhuru’s enhanced vision through handshake have no need being in his government, and those who do are coming on board.”





“A new nation - more perfect- is being crafted,” he said.



