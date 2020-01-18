Saturday, January 18, 2020

-National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has commented about Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha’s decision of revoking the appointment of Prof Stephen Kiama as University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor.





In a memo on Friday, Magoha revoked the appointment of Kiama and also disbanded the University of Nairobi Council.





Prof Kiama had been given a node by the Julia Ojiambo-led council after allegedly having topped the interviews.





Speaking on Saturday, Raila through his spokesman, Dennis Onyango, raised suspicions in the manner at which Prof Kiama was appointed.





“The publicity blitz that accompanied the revoked appointment and the speed with which the new VC hit the ground was a pointer to something wrong, a cover-up of sorts. It was so unlike UoN. Hope someone is held to account," Onyango said.





Sources said the man who topped interviews was Prof Bernard Njoroge but the University Council appointed Prof Kiama instead.



