Friday January 17, 2020-

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has commented about the Friday’s arrest of Embakasi East, Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino.





Owino was arrested after he drew a pistol and opened fire on the DJ, identified as Felix Orinda, after a heated exchange.





“He drew his pistol and shot the DJ in the neck. The victim was rushed to Nairobi Hospital in serious condition by the management of the club,” said a senior sleuth from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).





The incident happened at B Club located along Galana Road within Kilimani.





Reacting to the incident, Raila Odinga through his Private Secretary, Silas Jakakimba, said the matter should not be dragged to the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) debates.





Earlier, lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi had mocked the arrest, suggesting that he should be released for supporting handshake.





But Jakakimba faulted Ahmednasir's assertions, warning that the matter should be left to the DCI.





"Snr: Let the Police @DCI_Kenya conduct its investigations on the Babu Owino incident. It is already on it. There's no nexus between #BBIKenya / The Handshake & the this incident," he said.



