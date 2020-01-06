Monday January 6, 2020 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has rubbished remarks made by Siaya Senator, James Orengo, who called for a Kikuyu-Luo alliance ahead of 2022 presidential polls.





Commenting via social media on Monday, Miguna termed Orengo’s proposal as 'contrived tribal nonsense' saying Kenyans were not interested in ethnic politics but were looking forward to a united and democratic country, where the constitution and rule of law will prevail.





“James Orengo: Kenyans want justice and gainful employment for the suffering youth.”

“They want the Constitution upheld, the rule of law to prevail and court orders to be obeyed.”





“They want democracy and GENUINE UNITY of EQUALITY between ALL KENYANS.”





“Not contrived tribal nonsense," Miguna stated.





Orengo made these remarks last week during the burial of second liberation hero Charles Rubia where he called for a coalition between 'the lake and the mountain' saying it could go a long way in establishing systems that will work better and make Kenya an improved country.



