Tuesday January 14,2020

-Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has offered a piece of advice to Deputy President William Ruto after one of his key lieutenants was sacked from the Cabinet.





During his State of Nation address on Tuesday, Uhuru sacked Mwangi Kiunjuri as Agriculture CS and replaced him with Peter Munya.





Kiunjuri was among CSs who had dared President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack them for associating themselves with Dr William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





Following the sacking of Kiunjuri, Miguna who is still in exile, advised Ruto to start peaceful protests to ousts President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Miguna said dictators like Uhuru are defeated through protests in the streets.





“ To @WilliamsRuto, Mwangi Kiunjuri, Moses Kuria, @kipmurkomen and Jubilee Party Orphans: Don't fall into the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga TRAP post 1969 Kisumu Massacre. Don't surrender. Tyranny is defeated on the streets through the MOBILIZATION of Kenyans for PEACEFUL PROTESTS,” Miguna wrote.



