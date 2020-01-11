Sunday January 12, 2020

-Deputy President William Ruto has finally commented about Wednesday’s incident in Mombasa where he was locked out of his official residence.





The DP, who was in Mombasa for an official function but was forced to sleep out in cold like a lorry after Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, ordered him out of the residence.





Sources revealed that the DP arrived in Mombasa at midmorning on Wednesday and proceeded to attend to his scheduled business of the day.





In the evening, he was scheduled to spend the night at the newly refurbished former Coast Provincial Commissioner’s official residence.





The house was converted to the DP’s official house in a bid to cut costs when the DP travels to the coast region.





At round 4pm, a call came from Karanja Kibichio to the government employees there that all the DP’s personal effects should be removed.





Speaking over the incident, Ruto‘s Personal Assistant, Emmanuel Talam, confirmed the incident and said somebody senior than the DP is unhappy with his activities across the country.





“He spent (the night) at his usual place when in Mombasa, which is at the English Point Marina. The DP’s residence is complete and ready to be occupied. Probably someone is unhappy that the DP will have a base to coordinate his activities at the coast if he moves in. It is all politics,”Taalam said.



