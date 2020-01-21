Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has surrendered all his guns to the police.





This was after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) urged him to do so on Monday.





On Tuesday, Kimani surrendered a hunting rifle and a pistol and said that he was asked to return guns for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential quest in 2022.





"They can take their guns and their security men but we will not be cowed, we will say the truth about this country," he said.





He claimed that the police fabricated an incitement case against him with the aim of stripping him off his guns.





Ngunjiri wondered why he was being harassed for saying what was already in the media.





Governors and MPs facing graft allegations will also lose their security detail following a directive by the Inspector General of Police Hillary, Mutyambai.





This means Governors Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Ferdinard Waititu (Kiambu), Okoth Obado (Migori), Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Moses Lenokulal (Samburu) will lose their security because they have court cases.



