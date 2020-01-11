Saturday January 11, 2020

-Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is currently the talk of the town after he used demeaning words against Kandara MP, Alice Wahome.





On Saturday, the ODM elected MP said he will shave Alice Wahome’s hair if she keeps abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





Reacting to his sentiments, Nairobi Women Representative, Esther Passaris, urged Owino to stop disrespecting women.





In a tweet on Saturday, Passaris told Owino that she is disappointed in him for having claimed that he will shave MP Alice Wahome’s hair.





Passaris also urged Owino to shave his wife’s hair and advised him to pull down the offensive tweet.





"Babu respect women. You can only shave your wife not a fellow legislator, or any other woman without their explicit consent. Any action to the contrary will be an act of defilement. I am extremely disappointed with this post. Pull it down. There're boundaries we should not cross,"Passaris wrote on her Twitter account.



