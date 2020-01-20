Monday, January 20, 2020 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has issued a statement after he was remanded at the Industrial Area Remand Prison on Monday.





The MP, who was charged with attempted murder, was remanded for seven days by Justice Francis Andayi.





In a statement to Kenyans and specifically his supporters after he was condemned to the dreaded prison, Babu said that he has accepted his fate terming the prison as his new home.





However, he noted that his incarceration was an occupation hazard.





He promised to issue his side of the story in a shooting incident that has seen him charged for attempted murder against city deejay, DJ Evolve.





"I urge Kenyans to wait for my side of the story of what happened when I come from my new home at the Industrial area prison.”





“I also need Justice and it must be served to me.”





“Meanwhile these are occupational hazards," Babu stated.



