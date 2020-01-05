Sunday January 5, 2020

-Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru,has criticised Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, for attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta.





On Thursday, Wahome ,in a tell all interview termed President Uhuru Kenyatta as an embarrassment and said he is a big threat to Kenya‘s democracy and economic prosperity.





Wahome also claimed that Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, are using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to remain in power after 2022.





But in a rejoinder, Waiguru said Wahome is seeking publicity and urged Kenyans to ignore her remarks.





“She is seeking cheap publicity by purporting to respond to Murathe. President Uhuru Kenyatta is capable of speaking for himself on such an important matter," Waiguru said.





"It is ridiculous that her and her team purport to attack President Kenyatta, for the supposed failures of Jubilee and then proceed to advance deputy Ruto, as the solution to these failures. Simply preposterous!” Waiguru added.



