Wednesday, January 21, 2020- This hilarious video showing the bridal party entering the church during an SDA wedding is going viral on social media.





Members of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church are known to be overly conservative and things like public display of affection (PDA) are frowned upon.





In the video, one guy tried to push the envelope by hugging his partner and what happened next is just unbelievable.





Their short embrace was rudely interrupted by a slap from a lady who must be the head deaconess.





Watch the hilarious video below.



