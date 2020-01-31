Friday, January 31, 2020- This video showing the moment a woman who was part of the bridal party lost her footing and fell awkwardly during the wedding is going viral on social media.





The poor lady was matching with her partner when the incident happened.





Shockingly, her male partner continued doing his thing as if nothing had happened instead of behaving like a gentleman and helping the lady back to her feet.





While this is not meant to be funny, the way the guy ignored the lady and continued with his choreography will crack you!





Watch the video below.