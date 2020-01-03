Saturday January 4, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto wants Senator Kipchumba Murkomen as party Secretary General to replace Raphael Tuju in looming elections.





According to sources, Ruto is scheming to control Jubilee Party asand putting Murkomen in charge of the party’s operations grants him that access.





Murkomen is one of Ruto’s trusted allies in the ruling party.





Ruto has also planted his generals almost everywhere within the party in his scheme to become President in 2022.





Bernard Washiali is to become Jubilee chairman according to Ruto’s game plan. If not Washiali, the DP is fronting former Kakamega Senator Bonnie Khalwale.





However, his allies prefer Khalwale to be Secretary General instead of Murkomen.





Others whom Ruto wants as Vice Chairman are Aden Duale, Alice Wahome or Salim Mvurya.





Senator Murkomen will have Moses Kuria and Purity Ngirici as Deputy Secretary General in charge of specific functions.





Positions of deputy secretaries are currently held by Rachael Nyamai and Caleb Kositany.





Other positions such Organising Secretary and Deputy Organising are held by Mithithika Linturi and Cecily Mbarire respectively while Gladys Shollei is National women leader.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



