Monday January 6, 2020 - Following political dalliance between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, Gatanga Member of Parliament Nduati Ngugi is now rooting for an alliance between the two leaders.





According to Ngugi, it is high time the President and the former Prime Minister collapsed their respective political parties to form one party and use it to vie during the 2022 General Election.





"Since the two leaders have a huge following in the country, I have proposed that Jubilee and ODM merge and the two leaders vie on the same ticket to lead the country," Ngugi said.





His comment comes just days after Siaya Senator James Orengo gave a hint of a possible Uhuru-Raila political alliance for the 2022 general election.





Orengo was speaking during the burial of former politician and second liberation hero Charles Rubia in Murang'a County, where he had represented the ODM leader.





The sentiment comes hot on the heels of a recent attack on President Kenyatta and Raila by Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, who claimed that the head of state was a threat to Kenya's democracy and that the former Premier was the President's "political mercenary for hire".





