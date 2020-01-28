Tuesday January 28, 2020 - Revolution is in offing within the ruling Jubilee Party after Deputy President William Ruto decided to chart his own political path from President Uhuru Kenyatta in what is likely to be the beginning of the end of their political marriage.





The decision was made yesterday during a retreat in Naivasha of Jubilee legislators allied to Ruto.





During the meeting, Ruto allies, even though declared their support for the BBI, said they will organize their own rallies to run parallel to those organized by Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





According to sources, the MPs resolved that they must maintain their identity which they could not get from the ongoing BBI rallies.





“This is the beginning of end between the two leaders.”





“We have realized that joining the ongoing BBI rallies is suicidal to Ruto’s political future,” said the MP who attended the retreat.





“We have decided to flex our political muscles by organizing our own rallies,” he added.





