Friday, January 17, 2020 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is in police custody after he shot a popular DJ at B Club, Kilimani, on Friday morning.





The first time legislator, who is a close buddy of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, was arrested and his car confiscated over the incident.





The victim, DJ Evolve, is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Nairobi Hospital and his condition is worse according to doctors.





One of the patrons of the club said police have a video of the ODM MP shooting the DJ using his Glock pistol.





The patron, who requested anonymity, said the MP was high on cocaine before committing the crime that has jeopardized his shinning political career.





“He was high on something and we suspect it was cocaine,” said the patron.





B Club is currently a police crime scene and nobody is allowed into the club.



