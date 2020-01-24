Friday, January 24, 2020 - If you are not having the best of days, this hilarious post will put a smile on your face, unless you support Manchester United.





This guy took to social media to explain why quite girls are sex freaks.





He reckons that quite girls are always thinking of new demonic ways of having sexual intercourse.





He went on to state that loud-mouthed women brag about this prowess in bed but when it’s time to walk the talk, they perform the like Manchester United this season.



