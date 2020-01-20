Monday, January 20, 2020 - This video capturing the moment a truck damaged a Chopper that had landed on a busy highway is going viral on social media.





From the undated video, the chopper had landed on the road with its blades still rotating.





The truck driver tried to negotiate the roundabout but came too close to the chopper thus destroying its blades.





The video has sparked a heated debate on twitter with some netizens blaming the truck driver for the costly accident while others fingering the chopper’s operators for landing the bird in a busy road with impunity.

Watch the video and reaction below.