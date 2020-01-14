Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - After breaking up with his sexy actress girlfriend, Japanesse billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa, is searching for a new girlfriend to join him on a space voyage around the moon in 2023.





The 44-year-old, who is worth an estimated £1.5billion, is looking for a new lover aged over 20 to join him on an out-of-this-world adventure which will be the subject of a new documentary.





The lucky lady must 'be interested in going to space and able to participate in the preparation for it'.





The fashion billionaire plans to fly around the moon in 2023 as the first private passenger with Elon Musk's SpaceX and he also hopes to take artists with him to inspire works, in a project dubbed ‘Dear Moon’





Applicants are asked to provide their height, job, hobbies, "special skill" and "selling points," their impression of Maezawa, and a photo of themselves.





He is currently receiving applications from interested ladies until January 17 and he will select the lucky lady by the end of March.





"As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there's one thing that I think about: continuing to love one woman," 44-year-old Maezawa wrote in an online appeal.





"I want to find a 'life partner.' With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space."





This comes days after Yusaku, announced he was going to give out $9 million to his twitter followers to see if the money makes them happier.





Three years ago, he spent £85million on a painting during an auction.



